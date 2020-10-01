Please join us Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. as we host First Friday Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come and experience art, music, food, fashion, home décor and the amazing talent in our community. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner and cold beverages. We look forward to seeing you. All are welcome and parking is free.
The Owners and Artists of Poky Glass, 515 N. Main, would like to invite the community to join glass artists Sam, Ryan and Lon as they work at the torch creating pieces from borosilicate glass including goblets, stem ware, vials, pendants and vases. There will also be stained glass under construction using the copper foil technique and beads made from soft glass using a single fuel torch. A jeweler will be joining as well, creating original items on site.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, will be featuring the "Art of Baking" and will be hosting "Wakey, Wakey, Eggs and Bakey." They do cookies, breads, baked goods and do wedding cakes too.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main, will feature live music by Phil Dixon and Heidi Partner. Enjoy a live painting demonstration, check out their new fall decor and new cozy fall sweaters.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of N. Main St., will be open to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
Cherub Capers, 115 N. Main, will be open during Art Walk and has a shop full of art, collectibles and home décor, all perfect for the upcoming holidays.
Jamie Findlay Photography, located on the top floor of The Paris Studios, 110 N. Main, will be hosting painter Collete Stosich. Be sure to stop in and see the beautiful studio and this talented artist.
CozyBelle, inside the Huddlle West, 312 W. Center, will be hosting artist Patricia Olsen and her all original artwork. Pieces will be available for purchase. There will be hors d’oeuvres and great conversation.
Historic Firehouse Museum, 226 N. Arthur, Stan and Sharon Gates will be showcasing their new piece of historical art: a wood carving from Alaska. The piece was hand-carved by renowned artists Mary and Jacques Regat and measures 10 feet by 5 feet.
One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main, will host local band Jelly. Music starts at 6 p.m.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main, will be featuring a variety of original art pieces, many one of a kind. Vocalist Lenet Neifert will be back, by popular demand, performing live.
Station Square, 200 S. Main, will be hosting the following during Art Walk:
Zoo Idaho will have Athena the red-tailed hawk, Aggie the desert tortoise, and Dusty the rabbit visiting with information about Zoo Boo and other upcoming events.
The Local Ghost Hunters, SPIRO Paranormal, hosted by Squared: The Pocatello Co-working Space. They will be sharing spooky stories and information about the upcoming Haunted History Walking Tours.
Yard sale — If you are looking for a piece of history or want to see some of the progress happening in the upstairs apartments, stop in and take a look.
Crafted: A Beverage Co. will be hosting artist Megan Brian with her beautiful handcrafted resin jewelry boxes.
Artist Herb Dopp will also be on-site with beautiful paintings, wood paintings and sketches color book.
DNH Studios, Suite G, will be featuring your kids as their artists for the night. They will have animal masks to color and take with you.
The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S. Main, will be hosting “The Scream” by Edvard Munch paint class beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday. Registration is open on their website, www.grapevangogh.com.
Yellowstone Restaurant, 313 Whiskey Bar and the Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Open mic night starts at 7 p.m. at the Union Taproom.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st, will be hosting the still life paintings of Aspen Nyschelle.
Gallows Frames & Gifts, 140 S. 4th, invites you to experience the "Art of Fashion" featuring fashion by Sympli. Refreshments will be served.
Following Art Walk:
The First National Bar, 232 W. Center, will feature Magic Mike hosting karaoke from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
On Saturday don’t miss the annual Great Pumpkin Festival, farmers market and Idaho State University's Continuing Education and Workforce Training’s Mental Health Resource Fair.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be festival vendors located in three parking lots along Main Street: the Citizens Community Bank Parking lot at 201 S. Main, the parking lot behind the Chief Theater Neon Sign and the parking lot on the corner of N. Main and W. Lander St. There will be food, music, fall décor, items perfect for the upcoming holiday season and more.
The Mental Health Resource Fair will be located on the south side of the Citizens Community Bank Parking lot on South Main St.
The farmers market will be hosting its annual apple pie baking contest. Pies should be at the market by 10:30 a.m. to compete. There will be prizes.
For more information, please visit www.oldtownpocatello.com.