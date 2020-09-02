POCATELLO — Please join us Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. as we host First Friday Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Don’t miss this opportunity to view and experience art, music, food, fashion, home décor and the amazing talent in our community. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner and cold beverages. We look forward to seeing you. All are welcome, and parking is free.
The owners and artists of Poky Glass, 515 N. Main St., would like to invite the public to stop by and view glass working being demonstrated during First Friday Art Walk. There will be a sign-up sheet for those interested in learning glass blowing, bead making, stained glass (leaded or foiled) mosaicing or fusing.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be featuring custom made T-shirts for fall and the upcoming holidays, fall décor and more by The Basque Lady.
The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main St., will host a cellist performing live bluegrass music and will be hosting the first Taste the Bacon Event with the featured item of swizzles, which are two ribboned whiskey brown sugar basted bacon slices on a skewer.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., will feature live music by Phil Dixon along with featuring a brand new clothing line, new fall home décor and refreshments.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of North Main Street, will be open to stroll through and take in all of the amazing talent in our community. Work is finished up for this year, and it is an experience to see all of the murals and creativity. Don’t miss this.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., will have two art walk menu specials for the evening: lobster bacon gouda mac and cheese and clam chowder.
United Way of Southeastern Idaho, 100 N. Main St., will be featuring artist Anniston Olson.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center St., will be hosting Josh Pohlman. Josh will be adding to his life-sized mural on the side of the building. Come watch Josh put his final touches on this newest piece.
At the historic firehouse, 226 N. Arthur Ave., Stan and Sharon Gates will showcase a brand new piece of historical art, a wood carving from Alaska. The piece was hand-carved by renowned artists Mary and Jacques Regat and measures 10 feet by 5 feet. Don’t miss seeing this new piece, along with all of the beautiful art on display.
One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., will be participating in their first art walk. They will be hosting an acoustics show by Carter Freeman, visiting from Boise. The evening will include art, music, foosball, beer and wine. The event is for those 21 and older only.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., will host landscape photographer Julie Snelders, debuting her latest collection of images from Idaho. Vocalist Lenet Neifert will be performing live.
Art walk at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will include country music artist Gabe Snow performing a selection of country songs on the sidewalk outside. Artist Ryan Shuman will have his beautiful color painting inside the lobby of Station Square. Come see his beautiful work and exquisite use of color. Artist Megan Brian will have a display of her handcrafted resin jewelry boxes. She will be taking personalized orders. Blades Salon and Spa will be hosting the ink sketches of Doug Woolley. They are a beautiful collection of realism and fantasy. September is also Blades Salon and Spa’s fifth anniversary. To celebrate, they will be offering these specials: cool sculpting half price, free cut with color from select stylists, full set of nails $45 and shellac $15, $10 off a facial with the purchase of dermaplaning.
The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S. Main St., will be hosting a “Van Gogh Sunflower” paint class beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday. Registration is open on their website, www.grapevangogh.com.