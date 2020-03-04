POCATELLO — We look forward to seeing you on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. as we host First Friday Art Walk. Don't miss this opportunity to view and experience various art forms by local and regional artists. The nightlife will continue with dining specials, First Friday Pub Crawl, live music and cold/warm beverages throughout the downtown area. We look forward to seeing you. Check out www.oldtownpocatello.com for more information about events and festivities in historic downtown.
East side locations
- From 3:30 to 5 p.m., Idaho State University's College of Arts and Letters is hosting the event "Family Plot Reading" at Barricade, 308 E. Center St.. Alan Johnson, from the department of English, will be reading from his new mystery novel at 4 p.m. Grab a glass of wine or a beer (soda, coffee and tea are available, too) and enjoy some conversation before the reading. Barricade will also be featuring ISU's literary journal Black Rock and Sage from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Student representatives from the journal will have past editions for sale, as well as their famous Bigfoot-inspired T-Shirts. Melt Boxes from The Melt food truck will be available for purchase. Must be 21 or older to enter.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., invites you to swim on in for fish-n-chips and awesome clam chowder. And to compliment your Fish Friday, PVB will feature the good fish folks from Steelhead Redd performing in The Loft from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
West side locations
- Into You Piercing & Tattoo, 501 N. Main St., will be open for their first art walk and will host Salvador Sanchez Jr. Stop in and check out this new spot in Old Town.
- Portneuf Grange, 440 N. Main St., will host their first art walk. You are invited to learn more about Grange membership while enjoying refreshments.
- The annual High School Art Show/Competition will be on display at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main, Friday through March 27. The show opening will begin at 5 p.m. during art walk, and winners will be announced at 7 p.m. Support our next generation of local artists by stopping by to view their wonderful work during the opening or between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. any weekday during the month.
- Main Street Music, 401 N. Main St., will host a guest artist and musician.
- The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., invites you in to check out their new craft area, complete with Dixie Belle Paint.
- Cassy’s Caring Paws, 326 N. Main St., will be celebrating her last art walk at this address by hosting two artists, Alicia Reese and Heather Smith, who will be showing their two styles of painting. Cassy will be moving, expanding and re-opening on April 1 at her new building at 123 S. Main St.
- Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., will celebrate the art of food with two delicious menu specials: lobster and shrimp mac and cheese or lobster and spinach ravioli with Gorgonzola.
- Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., will feature a shop full of wonderful items — handmade and retail. There will be refreshments.
- One Who Hopes Photography, 320 W. Clark St,, will offer free portraits for grandparents during art walk until 7 p.m. Appointments will be taken from 2 to 5 p.m. The life and legacy that a grandparent is living should be celebrated. Visit One Who Hopes Photography on Facebook to secure your appointment time.
- Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St., will host jewelry artist Caitlyn Harris. Her beautiful wire wraps and beaded jewelry are not to be missed. Refreshments will be served.
- Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., will host artist Sunny Sage Bybee. Painting helps her to overcome anxiety and celebrate recovery. Keith Ward and Jazz On A Stick will be performing for your musical enjoyment. Refreshments will be served.
- Old Town Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main St., will host Claire Williams. Claire does mostly acrylics on canvas, whimsical pieces made using bits and pieces from nature. Michael Corrigan will also be playing guitar and singing.
- Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St., will feature singer Sarah Austill. Sarah is a sophomore at ISU studying fine arts. She will be singing a variety of songs from classic to pop.
- Studio 118, 118 N. Main St., will feature the work of six local artists. Pop in to see their collections.
- Vintage Vinyl & Antiques, 102 N. Main St., will be celebrating their fourth anniversary on Friday and Saturday. Take 40 percent off purchases, with special giveaways both days. In addition, during art walk they will be hosting Rock Art by Greg “Smitty” Smith and open mic with Dan.
- Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center St., will host Pocatello-born Brooklynne Potter and her acrylic paintings.
- Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., will host J-n-J Metal Designs by Jason Haggard. Featuring Indian iron, one-of-a-kind headdresses and more. Stop in and meet Jason while you enjoy finger foods and lots of shopping specials.
- Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will feature an open house for Toastmasters. Come get information and hear some sample speeches. Herb Dopp will be inside Station Square with his wood paintings, his artistic coloring book and other pieces of art. ISU art students will have a display of work in various mediums. Come and enjoy the musical group Uptown Angels, with their fun and patriotic style.
- DNH Studios, 200 S. Main St., Suite Q, will be celebrating their grand opening. Featured artist Nick Hottman will have fun pieces on display. They will be serving refreshments and will host a drawing for a store gift certificate.
- Off the Rails Brewing, 220 S. Main St., will, weather permitting, have their garage door open, and you can take a look at the beautiful, renovated building and maybe enjoy dinner and a beverage or two.
- The Elks, 410 S. Main St., will host 4 AM Club with George Asboe from 7 to 10 p.m. Dinner special will be slow-cooked barbecue ribs with baked beans and cornbread for $11.
- As Art Walk is winding down, the First Friday Pub Crawl is just getting started. This month begin your crawl at Off the Rails Brewing, then visit the Union Taproom, First National Bar, Bourbon Barrel and end at the Oasis Sports Bar. There are drink specials along the way and prizes at the end.