POCATELLO — We look forward to seeing you this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. as we host First Friday Art Walk. Don't miss this opportunity to view and experience various art forms by local and regional artists. After Art Walk, plan to stay for a delicious dinner with selections from around the world at any one of our authentic international restaurants. The nightlife will continue with live music and cold/warm beverages throughout, both the east and west sides. We look forward to seeing you. Check out www.oldtownpocatello.com for more information about events and festivities in Historic Old Town.
Art Walk Locations — Eastside Old Town
Barricade, 308 E. Center, to host artist Marc Frazier, owner of Ideas on Wood. Barricade will have a drink special and the arcade machines are only 25 cents. 21 and older, please.
The Historic Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center, will be hosting visiting singer/musician Scotty Haze from 7 to 11 p.m. Enjoy live music and be sure to check out their new menu.
Gallows Frames & Gifts, 150 S. 4th, will be hosting a Valentine's party. Join them between 5 to 8 p.m. for help with perfect Valentine's gifts, treats and a whole lot of fun. Enjoy a whole display dedicated to fantastic Valentine's (and Galentine's) gifts.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st Ave., is happy to welcome some new talent to the PVB stage. The Dawn Clement Jazz Quintet featuring musicians in town for the ISU Jazz Festival will be performing from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. The suggested donation at the door is $10, which will go to the ISU jazz program.
Art Walk Locations — Westside Old Town
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, will be hosting “Hands For Uganda” with a variety of handmade items. All proceeds go to their elementary school.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main, will be featuring a shop full of wonderful items, handmade and retail, a great mix to shop through. And for Art Walk only, all women’s clothing items will be 75% off. Refreshments will be served.
One Who Hopes Photography, 320 W. Clark, to host watercolor artist Kinzie Neary.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main, will be offering two Art Wall Specials on Friday. Choose from their delicious lobster, shrimp, bacon, gouda mac and cheese, and their lobster bacon pesto pizza. Or order both and indulge. You won’t be disappointed.
Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main, will be hosting silversmith Chanelle Minor, owner of Minor Details. Her charming pieces are not to be missed. Refreshments will be served and the shop is full of treasures to browse through.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main, will host bronze sculptor Lee Clark. Live music by Keith Ward and Jazz on a Stick. Refreshments will be served.
Old Town Mercantile and Antiques, 134 N. Main, will be hosting jewelry artist Lori Carlson. Lori is an Idaho native who works with silver and stones. They will also have Bob Forest, playing on guitar and ukulele and singing some great tunes.
Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main, will debut their new selfie photo station with a cool backdrop and assorted accessories to take a fun selfie. Share your pictures using #CherubCapers to be entered to win a weekly drawing for a $25 gift card from Cherub Capers.
Studio 118, 118 N. Main, will be showing work by local jewelry artists.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center, will be hosting The Beer Garden Philharmonic featuring George Asboe on guitar and vocals and "Uncle Bob" Merle on acoustic and electric guitar, slide guitar, harp guitar, ukulele and vocals. Their music spans many genres, from folk to rock, country to blues, Americana to reggae. As decades-long fixtures on the Southeast Idaho music scene in numerous bands, George and Bob share a very diverse selection of original and cover songs, all performed in the moment, uniquely and joyfully.
Kanda & Co., 159 S. Main, will be featuring a variety of estate and one of a kind jewelry pieces. The fireplace will be on, so you can warm up, enjoy delicious finger foods and additional sweetheart deals throughout the evening.
Station Square, 200 S. Main, love is in the air during the February First Friday Art Walk inside Station Square. Women attending the Art Walk will receive a Valentine rose until they are gone. Local artist Herb Dopp will be raffling off a handmade wooden 10”x18” flag. Tickets are free. Attendees must be present at 7:30 p.m. to win. The Angel Tones will also be performing live.
The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main, will have music by Happy Havoc from 7 to 10 p.m. Please come down and enjoy this fun band and enjoy delicious food and a beverage. The lodge is open to the public on Friday nights.
First Friday Pub Crawl begins as Art Walk winds down. The crawl includes four locations where you will spend about an hour at each enjoying their pub crawl special. This month begins at The Oasis at 7 p.m., then visit the Union Taproom, First National Bar and end the evening at the Bourbon Barrel. Must be 21 or older, have your ID with you and get stamped at the location to be entered to win prizes at the end of the evening.
Shop, dine and play in Old Town on Friday. When you come to and support Old Town events, you support the growth and excitement in our community. See you on Friday.
Jane Warnock is the First Friday Art Walk coordinator.