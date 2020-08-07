POCATELLO — Please join us for First Friday Art Walk tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. Do not miss this opportunity to view and experience various art forms by local and regional artists, along with delicious dishes and cold beverages. Please join us.
Art Walk locations:
Poky Glass Art Studio, 523 N. Main, the owners Ryan Heiner and Sam Casper will be demonstrating their skills and art working with borosilicate glass and oxy/propane torches. Lonalee Hamlin will be alternating between cutting glass and fabricating small "stained glass" items and making beads with soft glass and a map gas torch.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, invites you to stop in and see a shop full of art and treasures.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main Suite C, will be open and has a store full of art: pottery, jewelry and more.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main, will be featuring their delicious lobster and shrimp mac amd cheese. A must stop during Art Walk.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main, will be open featuring a street musician playing lovely tunes, along with a shop full of new clothes. Just in time for back-to-school.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center, will be hosting Josh Pohlman who originally hails from Ogden, Utah. He currently lives in Pocatello with his family. Josh will be finishing up a full-sized graffiti mural on the side of the building. Josh says, "I think it’s important to get out there and make some art." Come watch Josh put his final touches on this newest piece.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main, will be holding a masquerade mask contest on today and Saturday. Prizes for most original, most colorful and best kids' masks; in-store gift certificates valued at $30, $20 and $10. Use your imagination. Back by popular demand, vocalist LenetNeifert will be performing during Art Walk.
Station Square, 200 S. Main, will be hosting the Mighty Rock Farmers with original music about our great state. Station Square will be hosting several artists this evening. Their art will be displayed inside the building. Donut Bros will be on site with delicious donuts to add to your Art Walk experience.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main, will be serving cold beverages, and delicious food. Stop in to enjoy art, hand crafted beer and beautiful outdoor deck seating.
Mind Your Body. 234 S Main, will host Ashley Delonas, Mountain Girl Studios, a mixed media artist specializing in stained glass, fused glass, clay and painting on silk. They will also have body art/henna by Dee and foot massages by Becky.
The Yellowstone Lounge, 313 Whiskey Bar and Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, invite you to enjoy Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Half off drinks and $2 off all appetizers in the Lounge. Half off cocktails in the 313 and ½ off pours in the Union.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st, invites you in to enjoy the recently hung art show in the dining room, along with outstanding specials from the kitchen and the kegs. If you get there early, you may be able to catch a seat on their incredible deck, where you can watch the trains move through the yard.
Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St., will be pouring special beer releases and serving up delicious food and fun. For more details, please stop in or visit them on Facebook.
Shop, dine and experience your downtown today. When you come to and support Old Town events, you support the growth and excitement in our community. See you on today.