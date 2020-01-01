Happy New Year from Old Town Pocatello! We look forward to seeing you this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. as we host First Friday Art Walk. Don't miss this opportunity to view and experience various art forms by local and national artists.
After Art Walk, plan to stay for a delicious dinner with selections from around the world at any one of our authentic international restaurants. The night life will continue with live music and cold/warm beverages throughout, both the east and west sides. We look forward to seeing you! Check out www.oldtownpocatello.com for more information about events and activities in Historic Old Town!
Art Walk Locations - Eastside Old Town
Barricade, 308 E. Center, will be featuring two artist: Dog Watch Hand Knits and Lego Panda’s Lego jewelry. They will feature a wine special during Art Walk, hot chocolate, coffee, and tea. (21 and over, please).
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st Ave, is happy to welcome new talent to the PVB stage. Singer/songwriter Mason Wittman will be performing from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday night Tiff E and Amp it Up Entertainment will be back for Karaoke night. Come in early for street tacos from the new Taco's up Top kitchen in the loft and sing to your hearts content. Check out all the details on the PVB website or Facebook page.
Art Walk Locations - Westside Old Town
Introducing First Friday Pub Crawl! Welcome the New Year with new things to do in Old Town! Start at The Bourbon Barrel at 7 p.m., then move on to The Oasis around 7:30 p.m., then The Union Taproom around 8 p.m., and The First National Bar around 8:30 p.m.!
Spend a half-hour in each bar (we've allowed for travel time) and end the crawl at 9:30 p.m. at The First National Bar! Go to each participating bar for drink specials (just for the crawlers) and prizes (again, just for the crawlers)! Enjoy First Friday Art Walk before, then join the Crawl for a great First Friday Finish.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, will be hosting the Southeast Idaho Button Club. There will be vendor specials and year end specials throughout the shop.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main, will be featuring a shop full of wonderful items, handmade and retail, a great mix to shop through. All clothing is 25% off and there will be refreshments.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main, will be featuring their delicious Lobster and Shrimp Mac & Cheese as this month’s Art Walk special. Be sure to stop in and enjoy this dish!
Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main, will be hosting live music by “Father” Bob Forrest. Refreshments will be served and the shop is full of treasures to browse through.
Cottonwood Junction, 141N. Main, will host two artists – painter Sherri Timmons, showing some recent work using a new, colorful and abstract style she learned in Bali. Live music by Keith Ward and Jazz on a Stick. Refreshments will be served.
Old Town Mercantile and Antiques, 134 N. Main, will host Beth Morales. Beth does a display of both spin painting and acrylic painting. Live music by Kentucky Sky,Bluegrass Band. Refreshments will be served.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main, invites you to welcome 2020 with 20% off Kanda’s custom items during First Friday Art Walk.
Station Square, 200 S. Main, will feature local artists to kick off the new decade.
Shop, dine and play in Old Town on Friday. When you come to and support Old Town events, you support the growth and excitement in our community. See you on Friday!