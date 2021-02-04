POCATELLO — Please join us on Friday as we host First Friday Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Stroll through the downtown area and enjoy the various art and entertainment by local and regional artists. Plan on ending your Art Walk stroll at one of the many downtown restaurants, breweries and bars that typically offer dinner and beverage specials. Parking is free, and you are sure to bump into old friends and experience some amazing artwork.
Westside downtown:
— The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, will be featuring Natures Spoils. The shop is full of Valentine Specials too.
— Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main, will be hosting artist and painter Teresa Danzer and her repurposed wood items and furniture, as well as custom chairs and original paintings on display. Also on the menu will be drink specials and Thanks a Brunch food truck.
— Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main, has expanded. On Friday, plan to enjoy up to 50% off on women’s clothing items. A free pair of earrings is included with the purchase of any item — and cake pops too.
— Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main, will be featuring their date night special on any two pastas, any bread basket with two side salads for $28.99.
— Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of N. Main St., will be open to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
— Cherub Capers, 115 N. Main, will offer wonderful antiques and treasures.
— One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main, will be hosting Bass Night with C-DA and Bvndit. The music starts at 9 p.m.
— Station Square, 200 S. Main, will be featuring handcrafted beverages at Crafted. A Taste of Hawaii will be open until 7 p.m. Be sure to try their famous pokè and guava cheesecake.
— DNH Studios, Station Square Suite G, will feature Jessica Elgan, Idaho Handmade with Love. Jessica is a jewelry artist specializing in wire-wrapped stones. DNH will be launching a new fragrance, just in time for Valentine's Day named "9," a subtly spiced floral fragrance available in lotion, soap, candles and wax melts. As well they will be introducing a new Linen Spray in "Fresh Air," a clean crisp odor eliminator, and "Prism" — a light spearmint/lavender fragrance.
— A Family Affair Candle Company, 200 S Main Suite Q, will host photographer David O'Riordan.
— Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main, will host Carson Elison, a local photographer.
— The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be featuring their grass-fed steak filet with red wine butter sauce over rustic red and Yukon potato mash with sauteed vegetables. Add fresh scallops for a complete experience. Available Friday and Saturday.
— The Union Taproom, 299-201 W. Bonneville St. inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. with open mic beginning at 7 p.m.
Eastside Downtown:
— Gallows Custom Framing & Gifts, 150 S. 4th, will host an evening of origami. Kris Hansen will teach step-by-step instructions on making your own paper crane with beautiful origami paper. The crane has always been a strong symbol of success and good fortune in Japanese culture, and when folded into origami, it is believed that your heart's desire will come true. The cost of attendance is $5, with full proceeds going to our artist. Please wear a mask.
— Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st, will host singer-songwriter Sloan Dalley, an award-winning musician from Southern California. Enjoy a variety of original work and classics from Led Zeppelin to Jewel to Camila Cabelo, requests welcome. In the Loft from 8 to 10 p.m. Grab a cold brew, enjoy dinner and live music.
For more information, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.