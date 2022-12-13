IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls is in for a holiday treat. As the city has grown, so has the Jewish community. This year, the first-ever community Chanukah Celebration will be held in Idaho Falls on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Shiloh Inn, 780 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls

The event is sponsored by Chabad Lubavitch of Idaho. It comes on the heels of the first-ever Passover Seder in Idaho Falls and increasing interest in Jewish activities.

