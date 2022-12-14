Firefighters Donation to Cancer Center

From left to right: Jenni Adams, director, Portneuf Cancer Center; Robb Dye, LCSW at the Portneuf Cancer Center; Brian Christiansen, Pocatello firefighter.

 Photo courtesy of Portneuf Medical Center

POCATELLO — Each year members of the Pocatello Fire Fighters Union, IAFF Local 187 join the fight to save the lives of those affected by breast cancer. Beginning in the month of October, the firefighters design and sell T-shirts to raise awareness and support those who have been touched by the disease. On Monday, the union presented Portneuf Cancer Center with a check after raising over $3,000.

“We are always excited to help support local organizations and to be able to help support our local cancer center and their patients,” said Pocatello firefighter, Brian Christiansen. “October and our Breast Cancer Awareness shirts are a huge hit in the community and is a project we look forward to every year.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.