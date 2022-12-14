POCATELLO — Each year members of the Pocatello Fire Fighters Union, IAFF Local 187 join the fight to save the lives of those affected by breast cancer. Beginning in the month of October, the firefighters design and sell T-shirts to raise awareness and support those who have been touched by the disease. On Monday, the union presented Portneuf Cancer Center with a check after raising over $3,000.
“We are always excited to help support local organizations and to be able to help support our local cancer center and their patients,” said Pocatello firefighter, Brian Christiansen. “October and our Breast Cancer Awareness shirts are a huge hit in the community and is a project we look forward to every year.”
This year’s donation from the firefighters was the highest amount raised by the program. Every dollar from the donation goes to the Cancer Patient Assistance Fund, which offers financial assistance to patients who have a disruption to their income due to cancer and cancer treatments.
“These funds will directly benefit local people by providing help with the cost of travel to/from treatment and basic living expenses,” said Robb Dye, LCSW at the Portneuf Cancer Center. "It is supported by donations from generous local organizations. Once again, we thank the local firefighters for their continued focus on raising awareness and supporting the community.”
The Portneuf Cancer Center follows published guidelines for cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment as established by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. The NCCN guidelines set the standard for the treatment of cancer patients. The team of medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, dieticians and social workers use a team-based, comprehensive approach to care all in one location.
