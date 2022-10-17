BLACKFOOT — Nationally-syndicated speaker Rob Lett will keynote the Southeast Idaho GOP regional 2022 election kickoff with remarks at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St. on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. His remarks will be bracketed by Go Red Rallies in Pocatello at noon and Idaho Falls at 6:30 p.m. that evening.

Rob is well known as a speaker on the topics of finance and investment, introducing free-market entrepreneurism to new and diverse audiences around the nation. Among his sponsors have been the top national investment firms featured on ABC’s Shark Tank show. Realizing that opportunity in the marketplace is heavily dependent on the right fiscally responsible, family budget-friendly policies, he has recently become a strong advocate for paying attention to politics.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.