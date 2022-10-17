BLACKFOOT — Nationally-syndicated speaker Rob Lett will keynote the Southeast Idaho GOP regional 2022 election kickoff with remarks at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St. on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. His remarks will be bracketed by Go Red Rallies in Pocatello at noon and Idaho Falls at 6:30 p.m. that evening.
Rob is well known as a speaker on the topics of finance and investment, introducing free-market entrepreneurism to new and diverse audiences around the nation. Among his sponsors have been the top national investment firms featured on ABC’s Shark Tank show. Realizing that opportunity in the marketplace is heavily dependent on the right fiscally responsible, family budget-friendly policies, he has recently become a strong advocate for paying attention to politics.
On his popular Youtube program, "The Rob Lett Show,: Rob tackles some of the key issues arising in the 2022 midterm elections, including inflation, energy policy, civil rights and the role of the Supreme Court. He has become a strong advocate for Republicans staying true to their roots: a party dedicated to broad-based political involvement, constitutional protection of universally-recognized freedoms, and empowering individuals and families rather than expanding government.
“There are many forces driving change in Republican politics,” commented Trent Clark, vice-chair of the Southeast Idaho Republican region. “Rob Lett speaks for the newest demographic in America interested in entrepreneurism and individual liberty: those who have been overlooked and taken for granted by politics as usual. While many focus on the few ‘larger-than-life’ voices of change, I believe it is these millions of eager individuals who will ultimately reshape the way we govern ourselves. We are lucky to have Rob Lett as our 2022 keynoter.”
Rob Lett calls Marietta, Georgia, home and is prepared to share some insights about the new awakening to politics occurring in Georgia. One of the most hotly contested states in the recent presidential election, Georgia is this year in the throws of a divisive re-match of the Abrams-Kemp governor’s race that drew national attention in 2018 and a contest for United States Senate that could determine control of that chamber in the next Congress.
Rob Lett’s appearance at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center is sponsored by donations from local businesses. The public is invited to attend free of charge, although donations to local Republican county organizations will be accepted.
Rob will be introduced to the audience in Blackfoot by Idaho’s United States senator, Mike Crapo.
