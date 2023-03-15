Kim Stouse

Kim Stouse 

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Fire Department’s Public Information Officer Kim Stouse was appointed to the Champions and Emerging Leaders Group within the Vision 20/20 advisory council. Stouse will serve with other fire service leaders to advocate and set the example for effectively implementing community risk reduction best practices across the U.S.

“Kim Stouse demonstrates leadership at a national level and frequently is asked to present about community risk reduction at conferences. The city is very fortunate to have her,” said Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.