In the wake of Hurricane Ian, other natural disasters, tragedies and turmoil occurring throughout the world, one thing that all people share is the desire to find light in the world that can be dark. One way to find light among darkness is to experience the beauty of the changing seasons.
Autumn is my favorite season for many reasons, but one reason stands out from the rest-watching the leaves change colors on the variety of trees that our region offers. Whether I’m fishing in magnificent rock and tree filled river canyons, on a nature walk with my wife, or on a simple drive with family through Logan Canyon, I contemplate about the beauties that God created for us to enjoy! The late President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Thomas S. Monson (2008) stated: “[don’t] let those most important things pass you by… find joy in the journey [of life] now” (Monson, 2008). The most important things in life are found in activities and service with family, friends, and faith. It is my belief God absolutely wants us to have joy and experience the light that exists in nature.
The Savior, Jesus Christ teaches us about light. In his sermon on the mount found in the book of Mathew in the New Testament, Jesus taught: “Ye are the light of the world… let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven” (Mat 5.14-16). Finding joy in the world can certainly be found in nature, but Christ teaches that we, the children of the father, are to be a light for those around us through good works. One way to be a light for others is to smile. The good work of smiling helps us find joy when the world tries to drag us down with disappointments and stress. I believe that those who smile will help others have happier days. The Holy scriptures contain examples of people finding light and truth.
Like the Holy Bible, The Book of Mormon is scripture that teaches about Jesus Christ and the light he offers to us through his grace. At approximately 90 B.C., a king named Lamoni, who lived in the Americas, sought spiritual truth, and it is said that he craved the “light of everlasting life” (Alma 19.6). A pre-modern Christian missionary, named Ammon, taught King Lamoni how he, his family, and their people could have the light of Christ in their lives. Ammon taught that they could be saved by becoming like Christ and by making covenants with the father through sacred ordinances. After much time, prayer and meditation, it is taught that “their hearts had been changed” through the grace of Christ. (Alma 19.33). Like King Lamoni and his people, today, many seek for the light of spiritual truth, but “are only kept from the truth because they know not where to find it” (Doctrine & Covenants 123.12). The Book of Mormon is a witness that Jesus Christ lives, and that his gospel began to be restored through Joseph Smith, 1820.
Missionaries and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints share with others the spiritual truths of Christ and his gospel that many are seeking. The Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ helps all find light in a world of darkness! The late apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Richard G. Scott (2005) taught: “This yearning for spiritual guidance is a consequence of our being children of a divine Heavenly Father. It is understandable that when we face difficulty we turn to our Creator for help. Our loving Heavenly Father knew that deteriorating world conditions, severe personal challenges, and disasters would lead His children to seek His spiritual nourishment” (Scott, 2005). In our darkest moments we can seek
the light Christ offers us through prayer, reading the holy scriptures, serving others, attending church, and living by the doctrines of His gospel. Light is also found in the Holy Temples of the Lord.
Many wonder why The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints builds so many temples? The October 2022 World Report for the church teaches that “[temples] are a light in an ever-darkening world, a refuge from life’s storms. Temples [help] devout members grow closer in faith to God and Jesus Christ and join families together for eternity” (World Report, Oct 2022). Inside temples, revelation is received, and the light that comes from feeling calm and peace is a beautifying experience! From the outside, temples light their surroundings, and stand as a symbol of the light Christ offers us in an ever-darkening world.
May we always seek light by worshipping the Lord, and bring the light the Lord offers us to others.
Case Stayner holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Idaho State University and is currently working to obtain his master’s in secondary education from Grand Canyon University. He loves writing in his free time and teaching English and other subjects at his place of employment. The most important things he values in life are his religious beliefs, including his faith in God the Father and his son Jesus Christ and his dedication to his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.