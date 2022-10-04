Case Stayner

Case Stayner 

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, other natural disasters, tragedies and turmoil occurring throughout the world, one thing that all people share is the desire to find light in the world that can be dark. One way to find light among darkness is to experience the beauty of the changing seasons.

Autumn is my favorite season for many reasons, but one reason stands out from the rest-watching the leaves change colors on the variety of trees that our region offers. Whether I’m fishing in magnificent rock and tree filled river canyons, on a nature walk with my wife, or on a simple drive with family through Logan Canyon, I contemplate about the beauties that God created for us to enjoy! The late President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Thomas S. Monson (2008) stated: “[don’t] let those most important things pass you by… find joy in the journey [of life] now” (Monson, 2008). The most important things in life are found in activities and service with family, friends, and faith. It is my belief God absolutely wants us to have joy and experience the light that exists in nature.

