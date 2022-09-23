Uncle Kracker

It’s your last chance to attend a concert at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre for the year, with Candlebox and Uncle Kracker headlining this weekend’s shows. Plus, Halloween frights begin Saturday with SRD’s Haunted Fairgrounds.

The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 26, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.