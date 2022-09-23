It’s your last chance to attend a concert at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre for the year, with Candlebox and Uncle Kracker headlining this weekend’s shows. Plus, Halloween frights begin Saturday with SRD’s Haunted Fairgrounds.
The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 26, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping event, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, on Sept. 28 from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Join Healthy City, USA, for their last Wednesday night dog walk of the year. Meet at the Portneuf Wellness Center, Pavilion 2 by the concessions stand at 5:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash. Walk for as long as you like and get some Healthy City, USA, swag! Weather permitting.
Rock out on Friday night with early-90s grunge band, Candlebox, at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. Candlebox, along with The Glorious Sons and Ayron Jones, will finish off Go Out Local’s Summer Concert Series on Sept. 30. Tickets range from $30 to $50 at idahoconcertseries.com.
The Country Concert Series will finish strong with a stellar performance by the iconic Uncle Kracker on Saturday, Oct. 1. With hits like “Follow Me” and “When The Sun Goes Down,” Uncle Kracker is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Tickets to Uncle Kracker range from $25 to $40 and can be purchased on countryconcertseries.com.
Spooky season begins Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Bannock County Event Center, with SRD’s Haunted Fairgrounds. Every Friday and Saturday night for the month of October, the whole family can enjoy a good scare, with three levels of fear to choose from. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at pocatelloevents.com/srdshaunt. For more information, visit their Facebook page, SRD’s Haunted Attractions – Pocatello.
