POCATELLO — The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the sixth and final concert of the 2022 season of Concert in the Park on Sunday, July 31, at 7 p.m. in the Guy Gates Memorial bandshell at Ross Park. Thomas Kloss will conduct the band for this concert, and we’ll be featuring a celebration of Latin music.

To help celebrate the band’s 87th year, Citizens Community Bank will sponsor the evening’s concert. Thank you, Citizens Community Bank, for being a generous and committed sponsor.