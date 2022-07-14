POCATELLO — The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the sixth and final concert of the 2022 season of Concert in the Park on July 31 at 7 p.m. in the Guy Gates Memorial bandshell at Ross Park. Thomas Kloss will conduct the band for this concert, and we’ll be featuring a celebration of Latin music.
To help celebrate the band’s 87th year, Citizens Community Bank will sponsor the evening’s concert. Thank you, Citizens Community Bank, for being a generous and committed sponsor.
The featured soloist for the evening will be Claire Smedley Dye, who is a commercial and vocal music major at Idaho State University.
As usual, the guest conductor for the concert will be selected from the audience, so don’t forget to put your name in the basket at the park.
Come and join us for a beautiful and fun-filled evening of music this Sunday at Ross Park. See you all there.
— Amparita Roca.
— The Rowan Tree.
— Symphonic Abbey Road.
— Gliding Girl Tango.
— Sway.
— Vocal soloist — Claire Smedley Dye.
— Zacatecas March.
— We Don’t Talk About Bruno.
— Military Escort (solo conductor).
— Latin Celebration.
— Stars and Stripes Forever.
The concerts are sponsored by the Great City of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department, John Banks director. They are under the direction of Mrs. Kerrie Tolman, Dr. Patrick Brooks, and Dr. Thomas Kloss. The concerts are free to the public.