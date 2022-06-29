The “Book of Mormon Videos” project is nearing completion with its fifth and final season currently in production.
The project created by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints brings to life scriptural accounts found in the Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ. In total, 45 episodes are spread over the five seasons, with 11 episodes in season five.
Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles joined members of the media on Friday, June 17, in Provo, Utah where filming for the fifth season is underway.
“I think the beauty of the Book of Mormon Videos is we are hearing the actual words of the scriptures in the videos,” Elder Rasband said.
“There are many peoples and cultures around the world that are very visually oriented- and we never want to retract from reading the scriptures- but these videos complement and enhance [the scriptures].”
The series depicts the universal themes of family, faith and sacrifice through some of the sacred text’s most beloved stories. Those familiar with the Book of Mormon will see several well-known stories illustrated in season five, including Helaman and his army of 2,000 warriors, Samuel the Lamanite and Captain Moroni and the Title of Liberty.
“The power is in the stories of people going through really difficult times, which we all go through, and overcoming with the connection to each other,” said Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, a General Authority Seventy. “That’s what I love about these films. You see the emotion. You see their trial and hardship, and it comes alive.”
Over the years, more than 1,200 cast and crew members — 200 of them volunteers — have participated in the project. Church leaders were recently on set as the production of season five started.
“I think this is going to come alive for all of us to understand a little bit more about what happened during this period. But more importantly, we’re going to be able to liken the scriptures to ourselves,” said Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon.
She also said she is excited for the youth of the Church to watch the series.
“I think it will be a fabulous resource for all of us — but especially the youth — as they have a chance to use this in so many settings,” President Cordon said.
The “Book of Mormon Videos” project was created for a worldwide audience with varying levels of literacy. One goal of the series is to help viewers better understand the book’s teachings and augment viewers’ study of the written text.
To date, the videos have received more than 50 million views.
The series’ creators worked closely with Church leaders, scholars of ancient scripture and historians to accurately portray events and people from the Book of Mormon. The narrative relies primarily on scriptural language, while limited dialogue is used to enhance the flow of each episode.
Actor Aaron De Jesus plays the character of Samuel the Lamanite. “One of the things I’ve loved about working on this project is we’re striving really diligently to make sure these characters are portrayed in a way — and the stories are told in a way — that people can relate to them.”
Season five will be available in late 2023, ahead of the Church’s study of the Book of Mormon in 2024. However, the producers look forward to the release of season four later this year. It depicts the Book of Mormon’s crowning moment: Jesus Christ’s ministry on the American continent. Church members believe Jesus Christ visited the inhabitants of pre-Hispanic America shortly after His Resurrection.
“I think [season four] will feel familiar to people who love the New Testament,” said Michelle D. Craig, First Counselor in the Young Women General Presidency. “[Christ] spoke to prophets here as well.”
The “Book of Mormon Videos” series is available free of charge on the Church’s Book of Mormon app. It has been translated in more than 15 languages, including Cantonese, Cebuano, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog and Tongan. Other viewing platforms include YouTube, the Church’s website and the Gospel Library.
About the Book of Mormon
Church members believe the Book of Mormon contains the words of God to ancient prophets in the Americas. The Book of Mormon is part of the Church’s canon of scripture known as the Standard Works, which also comprises the Bible, Doctrine and Covenants and Pearl of Great Price.