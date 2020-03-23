POCATELLO — In response to the cancellation of group gatherings at ISU until mid-May, and increasing community isolation as a result of the COVID-19 precautions being instituted, the Pocatello Film Society has begun an online movie club where people socialize in an email forum while watching a movie of the week on streaming services, and then share their thoughts and other movie suggestions with one another.
The Netflix movie "The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society" is the first weekly film, and a new film will be selected each Monday for the group to watch and then share about. If you would like to join the online movie club, please send a note to PocatelloFilmSociety@gmail.com with your request.