POCATELLO — Attention all 5th District football officials and all who would like to become high school football officials.
The required annual state training clinic for officials and coaches will be held Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Highland High School library and media center. Registration for officiating certification is now open online at IDHSAA.org and should be completed prior to attendance at the clinic.
For answers to questions, please contact Bruce at 208-547-7589 or email to 5dfbcommissioner@gmail.com.