POCATELLO — The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the fifth concert of the 2022 season of Concert in the Park on July 24 at 7 p.m. in the Guy Gates Memorial bandshell at Ross Park. Thomas Kloss will conduct the band for this concert.
To help celebrate the band’s 87th year, West Family Medicine will sponsor the evening’s concert. Thank you, West Family Medicine, for being a generous and committed sponsor.
The guest soloist for the evening will be Idaho State University’s new Director of Bands Patrick Young, who will perform on the tuba. He will also be our guest conductor, leading the great “El Capitan” march by John Philip Sousa. Fantastic movie and musical music will be featured.
So, come and join us for a beautiful and fun-filled evening of music this Sunday at Ross Park. See you all there.
— Captain America March.
— Selections from "Les Misérables."
— No Time to Die.
— El Capitan (Patrick Young, guest conductor).
— Music from “The Gladiator."
— Cartoon Carnival.
— Concert Rondo (Patrick Young, tuba).
— Selections from "The Lion King."
— Blues Brothers Revue.
The concerts are sponsored by the great city of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department. John Banks is director of the Parks and Recreation Department. Concerts are under the direction of Mrs. Kerrie Tolman, Patrick Brooks and Thomas Kloss. The concerts are free to the public.