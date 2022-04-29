Fermenting fruits and vegetables allow desirable microbial growth and enzymatic change of parts of each food. Sound interesting? You may already enjoy commercially fermented foods such as sauerkraut and some pickles. The desirable bacteria are lactic acid, which allows lacto-fermentation to occur. This natural process requires attention to food safety practices to control unwanted bacteria from growing.
Steps to successful fermentation include proper sanitation. To control unwanted bacteria to be introduced into the home fermentation process, thoroughly wash your hands prior to fermentation. Wash all containers and utensils using soap and potable (safe drinking) water. Then sanitize all equipment after washing. Next, use high quality ingredients. Pick produce at the peak of harvest. Produce which has started to spoil may have undesirable microorganisms. Finally, follow a researched and tested recipe. Using an internet search engine, find reliable information at University Extension websites and publications. Remember, if you are unsure about the safety of a fermented product, throw it out.
The process of fermenting creates interesting bubbles and clouds in the jar. Be aware of food safety risks such as Clostridium botulinum. Botulism can occur if fermentation is not successful and acid levels are low. You can be confident during proper fermentation because the growth of beneficial microbes during fermentation will produce acid. The production of sufficient acid will inhibit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. By using a science-based recipe, the risks are reduced.
Sanitation is vital because certain unsafe pathogens such as Shiga toxin which produces Escherichia coli and Salmonella spp. which can cause gastrointestinal diseases. The control of carbon dioxide, which naturally occurs during fermentation, is important so the gas does not break the container. Enjoy the health benefits of fermented foods while practicing food safe practices.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.