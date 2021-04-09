The practice of fermenting foods has occurred for hundreds of years and among many cultures. Fermentation is a kitchen organic chemistry project. For fermentation to occur, bacteria and/or yeasts convert foods’ carbohydrates into acid, carbon dioxide and/or alcohol which preserves the food. Lactic acid bacteria is the primary bacteria responsible for vegetable fermentation. This is a food safe bacteria.
Why ferment foods? Because it is a safe method of food preservation, to enhance the flavor of the fermented food, because it is a traditional food practice, and for the suggested health benefits from the probiotics. Probiotics help our digestive tract have the “good bacteria” to promote healthy digestion and a strong immune system. The foods are preserved by adding bacteria that converts sugars into acids. The higher acidity of these foods preserves them by preventing the growth of harmful bacteria.
Sauerkraut is the naturally fermented product using cabbage and salt. The sour taste is created when lactic acid bacteria convert cabbage’s carbohydrates to lactic acid. Once fermentation has occurred, store in the refrigerator, or freeze.
Kimchi is naturally fermented vegetables usually Napa cabbage or radishes. Store in the refrigerator when fermentation develops the desired flavor.
Kombucha is very popular now and is fermented sweet tea. It is produced by using a symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). When completed, store in the refrigerator.
Fermented pickles are very easy and are naturally fermented cucumbers. The vegetables ferment in a brine prepared from canning salt, vinegar, and water. When finished, store by refrigerating or canning in boiling water bath canner for shelf stable storage.
Start by trying a fermented food commercially prepared to see if you like the taste. For recipes and instruction, visit UC Davis EATLAC.org/fermentation or contact your local Extension office.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.