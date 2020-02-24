POCATELLO - The concert will be Saturday, Feb. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. at First Congregational/UCC 309 N. Garfield in Pocatello.
There will be performances from local musicians and singers from area faith communities. The concert is free and open to the public, monetary donations as well as nonperishable food items will be accepted for the Idaho Foodbank. This is the kickoff event for the food drive. Here is the program for the evening.
The concert features a return of the beloved FourMatas, an incredible quartet with flawless harmonies that amaze and inspire you. The concert also welcomes back the piano magic of David Bowman, a musician whose piano skills are incomparable as well as highly entertaining. Making their debut at the concert are the Angel Tones, three beautiful ladies, whose three-part harmony arrangements are amazing. Mark Hill will be playing an organ arrangement, and the Inspire choir will be lending their talents to the concert. Finally, Melissa Schrade, the event organizer, has assembled a community choir and combined hymns from several different faiths into a medley that is sure to delight all. You will be tapping your toes and clapping your hands before the night is through!
Feeding the 5000 families food drive is annual event involving local faith communities coming together to help local care agencies with food and monetary donations. This will be the food drive’s 23nd year with events and opportunities for the community to get involved from February 29-April 12. For additional information, please visit our website at feedingthe5000.org or our Facebook page feeding the 5,000 families.
For more information, please call Starr at 208-232-3056.