POCATELLO — The United States District and Bankruptcy Courts for the District of Idaho announced that the federal courthouse in Pocatello will be closed for two weeks, from March 23 to April 6. A person working in the courthouse tested positive for COVID-19 after recent travel. That person has been in self-quarantine since returning from the travel. However, the Pocatello courthouse will be closed as a precautionary measure against the possible spread of the virus.
Until further notice, all public events and ceremonies scheduled for the U.S. District and Bankruptcy Courts in Pocatello are canceled.
All live evidentiary hearings in civil, criminal and bankruptcy cases that are scheduled for a court appearance before any judge in the Pocatello Courthouse are continued pending issuance of a further order by the presiding judge in such case. Inquiries regarding the status of a specific hearing or another proceeding should be directed to the chambers of the presiding judge.