POCATELLO — The monthly Pocatello Parkinson’s Support Group meeting will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, Bonneville Room. Our speaker will be Carmen House, M.B.A., M.S., clinical assistant professor at the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders ISU Meridian. A Zoom link will be available, and the meeting number is 827 5198 7868, passcode 879117. The link is tinyurl.com/ycx7rvwr.
We are holding exercise classes Monday and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Also, on Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. All these classes are at the Pocatello Senior Center, Fremont street entrance. The Monday, Tuesday and Thursday classes will be boxing-oriented classes as instructors are available. Wednesday class will usually be a group exercise from the internet.
On Friday nights join us for dancing therapy at 6 p.m. at 416 West Lewis.
Spencer has the new sixth edition of the Davis Phinney Foundation Every Victory Counts manual available. With this edition, they also published a separate caregivers manual. On Feb. 18, DPF will hold a virtual Victory Summitt, and they are always very informative. Go to dpf.org for more information.
Power for Parkinson’s continues to stream their exercise classes online at YouTube Power for Parkinson’s live every day.