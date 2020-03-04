POCATELLO — The bridge games were quite spirited during the month of February. On Feb. 4 Joy Burke and Shiela Mathiesen placed first, with Jack Triplett and Duane Murphy placing second in the A group. Doris Brydon and Peggy Vogt placed first in the B group with Jan Green and Deb Mignogno placing second in that group.
On Feb. 11 Janice Matteson-Howell and Barbara Bain placed first, with Paul Allen and Lucy Bonman placing second in all groups.
The competition was stiff on Feb. 18. Mardy Little and Steve Smith placed first, with Peggy Vogt and Shiela Mathiesen placing second in both A and B groups. Jan Green and Deb Mignogno placed first in C group.
Jan Green and Jack Triplett finished the month of February by placing first on Feb. 25. Doris Brydon and Ann Bryan placed second in A group and first in B group.
If you are interested in playing duplicate bridge, please contact Barbara Bain at 208-232-3415 or Cathy Kratz at 208-569-5406. They will be happy to give you more information. Little Slam Bridge Club plays weekly on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Quail Ridge, 797 Hospital Way in Pocatello. Gate City Bridge Club holds sessions on Monday and Wednesday afternoons at 1 p.m.