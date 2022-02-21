POCATELLO — Congratulations to Jayden Nichols, a fourth-grade learner attending Gate City Elementary, and Leigh Ellis, an eighth-grade learner attending Alameda Middle School, who were chosen as the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 February C.A.K.E. Award recipients. C.A.K.E. stands for character, attitude, kindness and encouragement.
Jayden was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Lacey Smart. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Smart wrote: “Jayden is the very definition of determination and positivity. When he struggles, he approaches the situation with a growth mindset and sees his mistakes as opportunities for improvement. When his classmates struggle, he reaches out and helps them feel comfortable in the challenge. The class knows that anyone can play with Jayden at recess. He doesn't show favorites and is friendly to everyone. A student in our class struggles with change to the point of tears quite often. Jayden provides encouraging words and demonstrates great empathy and kindness.”
Leigh was nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Bayleigh Green. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Green wrote: “Leigh is an outstanding student and embodies all of the qualities of the C.A.K.E. Award. Leigh is empathetic and always positive, and she is an extremely hard worker. She seems to be aware of others' struggles and never hesitates to jump right in to help her classmates. In our class, we have a learner who is on an IEP and needs more assistance from the teacher. Leigh pulled her chair up next to this learner and worked with them for the entire lab, all while completing her own assignment and maintaining a good attitude. She showed nothing but patience and gentleness towards this learner. In addition to supporting and encouraging her classmates, Leigh continues to put forth effort in all of her studies and shows a drive for learning that is often unmatched at her age. Leigh consistently engages in class discussions, seeks deeper understandings and always takes the first step even when the work is challenging. Her character shines just as bright within her athletic ability as well, where she is a team player and a determined athlete. I am so glad to know and teach Leigh. She is truly an amazing young person.”
Jayden and Leigh were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Feb. 15. McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names.
PCSD 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. The district recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from October through May. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and are approved by the school’s principal.