POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. C.A.K.E. stands for character, attitude, kindness and encouragement.
The Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from our district, from October through May. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and is approved by the school’s principal.
Congratulations to Beckham Beech, February’s C.A.K.E. Award recipient for elementary education. Beckham is a kindergarten learner at Washington Elementary. February’s C.A.K.E. Award recipient for secondary education is Jayda Ward, an eighth-grade student at Alameda Middle School.
Beckham was nominated by his teacher Mrs. Molly Johnson. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Johnson wrote: “Beckham is a considerate and compassionate friend to all. Recently, our seating has changed due to the upcoming end of the trimester. A lot of students were disappointed in the change of seating.
"Beckham eagerly moved spots and told his new tablemates, 'Look how awesome our table is!' and included all of his new friends in conversation. Beckham frequently calls me over to their table to brag about his peers' effort on their morning work and handwriting. He is always boosting his classmates' confidence providing them with reassurance knowing they have a good buddy at school. It is an honor to teach Beckham and further cultivate his loving heart!”
Jayda was nominated by her teacher Mrs. Amy Mann. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Mann wrote, “I would like to nominate Jayda Ward for the C.A.K.E. award. Jayda is a wonderful student and displays kindness in and out of the classroom. Jayda has a variety of friends and is constantly including other students.
"If she notices someone who is being excluded, she invites them to join in discussions and take part in activities. She often gives friendly comments to others, not only on their outward appearance, but will give others a much needed mood boost just because she wants to brighten their day. Jayda takes the time and opportunity to notice those around her who need extra help. She often gets peers their classroom materials and helps clarify misunderstandings on assignments.
"Jayda is an Alameda cheerleader and helps builds school spirit through her energy and actions. I observed Jayda talking with another cheerleader who was not picking up the routine and was nervous about performing at the basketball game. She offered her extra help and encouragement to try to make her more comfortable and less anxious. Jayda's peers are drawn to her because she exudes a leadership attitude that is built upon peer acceptance, compassion, and care.”
Beckham and Jayda were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Feb. 16. As the educational partner for the award, McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names. Both learners were also recognized among their peers in their class with a special treat.