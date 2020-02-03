POCATELLO — The League of Women Voters is scheduled to be honored at this week’s Pocatello City Council meeting.
Mayor Brian Blad will proclaim Feb. 14 to be League of Women Voters Day in Pocatello. The edict encourages “all citizens to join in honoring and congratulating the League of Women Voters on its 100th anniversary and commending the League for its significant contributions to empowering voters and making democracy work.” The proclamation will be read by Councilwoman Linda Leeuwrik.
The proclamation was requested by the League of Women Voters and will be accepted by Jamar Brown, president of the League of Women Voters of Pocatello.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.