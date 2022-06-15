This Fathers’ Day, our thoughts go to lines written by the famous World War II U.S. Army General, Douglas MacArthur. His words have always touched our hearts -- words that were a prayer he offered on behalf of his son. These same words could certainly apply to a prayer for a daughter, as well.
Having five sons ourselves, the words have had special meaning for us as we did our best to raise them. They are now raising--or have--raised sons themselves.
BUILD ME A SON . . .
Build me a son, O Lord, who will be
strong enough to know when he is weak,
and brave enough to face himself when he
is afraid; one who will be proud and
unbending in honest defeat, but humble
and gentle in victory.
Build me a son whose wishes will not
replace his actions, a son who will know
Thee and know that to know himself is the
foundation stone of knowledge.
Send him, I pray, not in the path of ease
and comfort, but in the stress and spur of
difficulties and challenge. Here let him
learn to stand up in the storm; here let
him learn compassion for those who fail.
Build me a son whose heart will be clear,
whose goal will be high . . . a son who will
master himself before he seeks to
master others.
One who will learn to laugh, yet never
forget how to weep; one who will reach
Into the future, yet never forget the past.
And after all these things are his, this
I pray, enough sense of humor that he may
Always be serious, yet never take himself too seriously.
Give him humility so that he may always
remember the simplicity of true greatness,
the open mind of true wisdom, the meekness
of true strength.
Then I, his father, will dare to whisper,
“I have not lived in vain.”
Dean & Nancy Hoch are members of the local Communication Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.