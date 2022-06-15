This Fathers’ Day, our thoughts go to lines written by the famous World War II U.S. Army General, Douglas MacArthur. His words have always touched our hearts -- words that were a prayer he offered on behalf of his son. These same words could certainly apply to a prayer for a daughter, as well.

Having five sons ourselves, the words have had special meaning for us as we did our best to raise them. They are now raising--or have--raised sons themselves.

    BUILD ME A SON . . .

Build me a son, O Lord, who will be

strong enough to know when he is weak,

and brave enough to face himself when he

is afraid; one who will be proud and

unbending in honest defeat, but humble

and gentle in victory.

Build me a son whose wishes will not

replace his actions, a son who will know

Thee and know that to know himself is the

foundation stone of knowledge.

Send him, I pray, not in the path of ease

and comfort, but in the stress and spur of

difficulties and challenge. Here let him

learn to stand up in the storm; here let

him learn compassion for those who fail.

Build me a son whose heart will be clear,

whose goal will be high . . . a son who will

master himself before he seeks to

master others.

One who will learn to laugh, yet never

forget how to weep; one who will reach

Into the future, yet never forget the past.

And after all these things are his, this

I pray, enough sense of humor that he may

Always be serious, yet never take himself too seriously.

Give him humility so that he may always

remember the simplicity of true greatness,

the open mind of true wisdom, the meekness

of true strength.

Then I, his father, will dare to whisper,

“I have not lived in vain.”

Dean & Nancy Hoch are members of the local Communication Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 