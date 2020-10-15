After careful consideration, Farm Bureau has made the difficult decision to cancel this year's Salute to Idaho Veterans event.

​It was felt canceling the event was a necessary precaution to ensure everyone's health and safety, which is always our top priority.

​The 2020 event would have been the 10th annual Salute. The event has been rescheduled for November 2021.

As a way to say thank you to our local veterans and active-duty military personnel for their service, a coin commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Salute will be sent to veterans who filled out a coin/photo voucher at any of the previous nine events.

​If you are a veteran and would like a 10th anniversary coin, or know a veteran who would like one, please contact Mike Myers at mmyers@idfbins.com or ext. 4276.

​Plans are already underway for the Salute's return in 2021.