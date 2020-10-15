After careful consideration, Farm Bureau has made the difficult decision to cancel this year's Salute to Idaho Veterans event.
It was felt canceling the event was a necessary precaution to ensure everyone's health and safety, which is always our top priority.
The 2020 event would have been the 10th annual Salute. The event has been rescheduled for November 2021.
As a way to say thank you to our local veterans and active-duty military personnel for their service, a coin commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Salute will be sent to veterans who filled out a coin/photo voucher at any of the previous nine events.
If you are a veteran and would like a 10th anniversary coin, or know a veteran who would like one, please contact Mike Myers at mmyers@idfbins.com or ext. 4276.
Plans are already underway for the Salute's return in 2021.