POCATELLO — Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, Idaho’s largest property and casualty insurer, was recently named as one of the top 21 companies in the nation to receive the 2021 Demotech Stakeholder Team Accomplishment Recognition Award. Idaho Farm Bureau insurance is the first and only Idaho-based insurer to receive the STAR award.
Each year, Demotech analyzes the performance of over 2,600 P&C insurers across the nation and recognizes the top-performing companies that meet the award’s strict criteria of superior operating results, sustained profitability, financial stability and stakeholder satisfaction.
“We’re proud to be recognized two years in a row now with a prestigious STAR Award,” said Todd Argall, executive vice president and CEO of Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance. “Out of the 2,628 eligible P&C carriers in the nation, less than 1 percent received this distinction in 2021. This recognition is affirming and aligns with our business goals as we work to strengthen our company while respecting our stakeholders. It also shows the extraordinary dedication of our agents and employees who work hard to make Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance the insurance company of choice in the communities we serve.”
Story continues below video
Demotech Inc., founded in 1985, is a consulting firm providing financial stability ratings for property and casualty insurance companies and is the official research partner of Insurance Journal, a leading insurance news publication. Demotech also provides insurance industry performance reports and financial results to news organizations and is also the first insurance rating organization to have its ratings process reviewed and approved by United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. For more information about Demotech’s STAR Awards, visit www.demotech.com/starawards.aspx.
Founded by Idaho farmers and ranchers in 1947, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho is one of Idaho’s leading auto insurers, the second largest writer of all insurance lines in Idaho, the largest writer of farm and ranch insurance in the state, and the largest property and casualty insurance company based solely in Idaho. The company was recently recognized by Forbes as Idaho’s Best-In-State insurance company for homeowners insurance. For more information, visit www.idahofarmbureauinsurance.com.
