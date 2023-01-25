POCATELLO — Healthy City, USA is excited to announce the first-ever Organization of the Year Award. The Organization of the Year Award was created by Healthy City, USA in an effort to highlight organizations that live the Healthy City, USA lifestyle. Healthy City, USA is happy to announce the 2022 Organization of the Year Award to Farm Bureau Insurance of Pocatello.

Farm Bureau has been a great supporter and advocate of the Healthy City, USA initiative and lifestyle. They have met all criteria to be awarded the Organization of the Year by completing three MoveSpring organization challenges, attended or co-hosted a Healthy City, USA event, attended the Annual Wellness Complex Cleanup, completed the Portneuf Peaks Club, and implemented their own employee wellness program for new and existing employees.

