POCATELLO — Healthy City, USA is excited to announce the first-ever Organization of the Year Award. The Organization of the Year Award was created by Healthy City, USA in an effort to highlight organizations that live the Healthy City, USA lifestyle. Healthy City, USA is happy to announce the 2022 Organization of the Year Award to Farm Bureau Insurance of Pocatello.
Farm Bureau has been a great supporter and advocate of the Healthy City, USA initiative and lifestyle. They have met all criteria to be awarded the Organization of the Year by completing three MoveSpring organization challenges, attended or co-hosted a Healthy City, USA event, attended the Annual Wellness Complex Cleanup, completed the Portneuf Peaks Club, and implemented their own employee wellness program for new and existing employees.
“Farm Bureau has been a natural partner and supporter of Healthy City, USA since it was introduced in May of 2022. They have been outstanding in representing what Healthy City, USA means for their employees and overall community. I’m excited to award them and recognize their excellence in health,” said Shaun Menchaca, president and CEO of Portneuf Health Trust.
Farm Bureau focuses on encouraging their employees to be leaders in the community. They offer many health benefits to their employees, such as a 24-hour gym, quarterly health focuses, interdepartmental challenges and weight loss challenges.
Please join Healthy City, USA on Thursday at noon at Farm Bureau, located at 275 Tierra Vista Drive in Pocatello for the presentation of the 2022 Organization of the Year Award. Food trucks will be outside for all to enjoy, and T-shirts will be handed out to all Farm Bureau employees.
Healthy City, USA is excited to see what 2023 will bring and hopes to inspire other local organizations to become the 2023 Organization of the Year. If your organization is interested in becoming the 2023 Organization of the Year or if you have any other questions, contact us at 208-239-1955 or info@portneufhealthtrust.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.