Farm Bureau Pocatello Veterans Parade Donation

Farm Bureau Pocatello presented its $3,000 donation to the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade committee on Sept. 2.

 Submitted photo

POCATELLO — Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho has made a $3,000 donation to the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade. Farm Bureau Insurance’s Executive Vice President and CEO Todd Argal presented the donation during a ceremony at the company’s Pocatello headquarters on Sept. 2 to the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade committee.

“Every day is a time to honor our veterans,” Argall said. “Veterans Day and the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade are official opportunities to thank those who have served our country in the military. We’re grateful for this opportunity to support the parade and express our gratitude to our veterans. We are also pleased to announce the return of Farm Bureau’s Salute to Idaho Veterans program on Nov. 4 this year. The salute is just one more way for Farm Bureau Insurance to say thank you in person to our valiant veterans.”