POCATELLO — Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho has made a $3,000 donation to the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade. Farm Bureau Insurance’s Executive Vice President and CEO Todd Argal presented the donation during a ceremony at the company’s Pocatello headquarters on Sept. 2 to the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade committee.
“Every day is a time to honor our veterans,” Argall said. “Veterans Day and the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade are official opportunities to thank those who have served our country in the military. We’re grateful for this opportunity to support the parade and express our gratitude to our veterans. We are also pleased to announce the return of Farm Bureau’s Salute to Idaho Veterans program on Nov. 4 this year. The salute is just one more way for Farm Bureau Insurance to say thank you in person to our valiant veterans.”
Richard Hollingsworth, a Vietnam veteran and member of the parade committee, thanked Farm Bureau Insurance for their support. “It’s been 80 years since Pocatello hosted a Veterans Day parade. Donations like this not only help make the parade’s return possible but also show that our community does care and support our veterans. Thank you, Farm Bureau.”
The parade will entertain spectators while honoring veterans with veteran-themed decorative floats, military displays, including Blackhawk helicopters and A-10 Warthog flyovers, and participation by all six military branches and 17 local veteran service organizations. Anyone can honor a veteran with a memory/honor walk and walk in the parade with a photo, memento or sign. All float and memory walk entries must be approved by the parade committee.
The parade will take to the streets of Historic Downtown Pocatello on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. The parade route begins on S. 1st St., then heads east on East Center St. to 15th St. where it turns right on East Oak St. and continues south, ending in the east-side parking lot of Reed’s Gym.