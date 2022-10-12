Farm Bureau Idaho Foodbank Donation

Shown with a $19,000 donation check for the Idaho Foodbank are Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance executives (left to right): Dana May, director of customer experience; Todd Argall, executive vice president and CEO; Chuck McDaniel, vice president of sales and marketing; and Brent Hunter, director of sales.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance

BOISE — Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance announced Tuesday that its statewide network of agents and team members raised $19,000 for The Idaho Foodbank during a Sept. 30 fundraising event in Boise.

Since The Foodbank can provide food for up to four meals for every $1 donation, this donation will help provide food for 76,000 meals to Idahoans living with food insecurity.

