Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing Chuck McDaniel, left, and Executive Vice President and CEO Todd Argall, right, present a $10,000 check to Kia Shaw, Eastern Idaho branch manager of the Idaho Foodbank, at Farm Bureau’s headquarters on Friday.
Photo courtesy of Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho
Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho has made a $10,000 donation to the Idaho Foodbank. Farm Bureau Insurance’s Executive Vice President and CEO Todd Argall and Vice President of Sales and Marketing Chuck McDaniel presented the donation during a ceremony at its Pocatello headquarters on Friday to the Idaho Foodbank’s Eastern Idaho Branch Manager Kia Shaw.
Since the food bank can provide four meals for every $1 donation, this donation will help provide food for 40,000 meals to Idahoans living with food insecurity.
The donations were raised at Farm Bureau Insurance’s recent Fall Sales Rally event in Boise. Agents from across the state along with the company’s district managers and executive team donated $7,000.
Contributions from event sponsors Aflac and Blue Cross of Idaho brought the total to the $10,000 mark.
“We really appreciate supporters like Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance,” said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of the Idaho Foodbank. “This donation will make a significant impact in addressing food insecurity across Idaho and demonstrates the generosity and giving spirit of Idahoans.”
“It’s important for Farm Bureau Insurance to support our local communities,” Argall said. “Many people in our communities are struggling right now, and we want to step in and do our part. Supporting the good works of The Idaho Foodbank will go a long way toward helping our communities get back on their feet.”
“The local Aflac market office is proud to support The Idaho Foodbank through a donation as well as their participation in the Farm Bureau Fall Sales Rally event in Boise,” said Jaime Gaudet, Aflac market director. “The Idaho Foodbank is vital to our community, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help our neighbors. I am proud to make this contribution, in the name of our team at the Aflac Idaho/Montana/Oregon/Wyoming market office, to help The Foodbank continue distributing meals and providing comfort to those when they need it most.”
