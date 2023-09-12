From left, Naomi Hoffman, Jerry Painter and Leah Painter celebrate their brief moment on the top of the podium after winning the relay division of the half Ironman race at the Best in the West Triathlon event held in Sweet Home, Oregon on Sept. 9. The race consisted of a 1.2-mile swim (done by Naomi), a 56-mile bike race (done by Jerry) and a 13.1-mile run (done by Leah).
Last week I found myself herded through a corral filled with bicycles in a large open field. A woman with a sly grin, and a large permanent marker, wrote on both of my legs and one arm the number “66” (participant number), “HR” and my age. Then I was left to wait, standing nervously for the passing of a timing chip baton from my soaking wet daughter.
It was all part of some kooky shenanigans with more than 800 other participants at Foster Lake near Sweet Home, Oregon.
It was a crazy family idea that I’m not taking credit for.
Last year, my oldest daughter, Leah, said: “Let’s do a triathlon relay. Dad can do the biking, Naomi can do the swim and I’ll do the run.”
Because none of us live near each other, we chose an event in Sweet Home called Best in the West Triathlon. We decided on the half Ironman — the longest event offered — because we didn’t want to drive all that way for a measly half-hour swim, run or bike ride. This half Ironman combines a 1.2 mile swim, 56-mile bike race and half marathon run. My daughters are experienced triathletes, having done several shorter versions of the event in other locations. I played the role of the clueless rookie.
The open water swim took place in the lake. The bike ride was along the adjacent road over rolling hills and passed through sleepy countryside. The run covered some of the same roads.
Naomi trotted up to me, still dripping from her long swim, about 59 minutes after the start and handed me the timing chip. She apologized saying she could have done it faster but kept swimming off course and had to be chased down by one of the boat crew to steer her back on course. She also lost the race-provided swim cap and had to quickly retrieve it before it sank to the bottom.
Starting toward the back of the pack on the bike segment of the race meant that I had an endless train of “carrots” dangling in front of me to chase down. I passed dozens of other riders and am proud to say I was never passed.
Volunteers dressed in bright yellow safety shirts helped direct traffic at key spots along the course.
My daughters live near sea level, and I was counting on my secret superpower of living and playing at a higher altitude to jet me along.
The bike route featured two laps of about 25 miles. On the way back from the first lap, I noticed that the Olympic distance triathlon racers were on the course, and I was catching and passing riders with an “OT” marked on their legs. (My “HR” leg mark stood for half ironman relay.) I only passed one other rider with an “HR” on their leg.
I hoped the hills on the ride would be long and steep to give me an advantage of grinding my small body uphill. But most of the hills were not long-lived. Even so, the route did gain 2,800 feet overall. The last 10 miles I poured on the gas and drained the tank. I finished wobbly and tired.
The racers consisted of a mix of super serious competitors riding $10,000 bikes and sporting sleek skin suits alongside frumpy-looking weekend warriors pedaling squeaky $500 mountain bikes (some walked the hills). I felt especially gratified when I passed the guys sporting gear that cost more than my car. As one friend often reminds me, “it’s not the bike, it’s the motor.”
By the time I passed the timing chip/baton off to my daughter Leah, the temperatures were climbing into the low 80s. But she was used to steep trail running and thought this course looked “easy.” She set a doable pace and continued passing runners and never got passed.
At the end, our team, “Like Father Like Daughters,” won the open half Ironman relay division. Before you start cheering for us, I have to point out that there was only one other half Ironman relay team and they suffered a flat tire during the bike segment. But I like to think that we would have taken them anyway. My daughter Leah’s run time was faster than the individual female winner of the half marathon.
We did have a moment of glory at the top of the podium and each brought home an extra medal.
The real win with this well-organized race was doing a fun event with my daughters and having my sweetheart there to cheer us all on (and the event’s barbecue lunch at the end was also delicious).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.