podium shot

From left, Naomi Hoffman, Jerry Painter and Leah Painter celebrate their brief moment on the top of the podium after winning the relay division of the half Ironman race at the Best in the West Triathlon event held in Sweet Home, Oregon on Sept. 9. The race consisted of a 1.2-mile swim (done by Naomi), a 56-mile bike race (done by Jerry) and a 13.1-mile run (done by Leah).

 Photo courtesy of Julie Painter

Last week I found myself herded through a corral filled with bicycles in a large open field. A woman with a sly grin, and a large permanent marker, wrote on both of my legs and one arm the number “66” (participant number), “HR” and my age. Then I was left to wait, standing nervously for the passing of a timing chip baton from my soaking wet daughter.

It was all part of some kooky shenanigans with more than 800 other participants at Foster Lake near Sweet Home, Oregon.

Jerry Painter can be reached at jerrypainter00@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.