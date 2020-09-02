From our point of view, the answer is: completely, entirely, thoroughly, utterly, unconditionally--and using the popular word of the day: ABSOLUTELY!
As we plan our reunions each year (our sons actually take turns rotating every fifth year to be in charge), we think back to Dean’s ancestral Hoch/Pennsylvania Dutch/Swiss German reunion held in Cool Springs, Pennsylvania, close to the famed community of Punxsutawney where Dean was raised—also nearby the home of movie star, Jimmy Stewart.
This year marked the 150th annual event. Not a year has passed since 1870 without missing a single one until this year--2020 having to be cancelled due to Covid-19. Undaunted, however, plans are to celebrate that landmark 150th next summer – all held in the same place and on the 4th Sunday every July.
Here in Idaho, we started our own Dean Hoch reunion early on after our five were raised, and instead of Hemingway’s “Moveable Feast,” we have celebrated a “Moveable Reunion,” holding our event at a different place each year—everything from ice sliding on the hillside at ISU, to a day at Lagoon, to meeting at a pool in Logan, Utah, etc.
Perhaps the most eventful was a three-night family cruise out of Los Angeles to Ensenada, Mexico. (Dean calls it “Enchilada). All of our sons and their families -- except for one baby -- for a total of 40, were able to attend that one.
Since the three days included a Sunday, we held our own little church service in a private room on board ship.
As our family has increased in size -- and we have grown older -- we, of necessity, are tending to hold our reunions in a more centralized location for all of us.
Two of our special reunions were held at Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, and what great experiences they were. The last one that we had there, all five of our sons, their wives, 13 of our 22 grandchildren, as well as four of our great-grandchildren were able to attend!
At that reunion, we asked our family to define the word: reunion. They came up with two important concepts: “a re-acquainting” and “a re-uniting.” Perfect! Reunions are just that and more, and how special they are!
By the way, every year we try our best to include an ancestor highlight, and we challenge our family to recognize those who have gone before us and made “our turn on earth” the privilege that it is. We sometimes focus on just one ancestor, or we do programs to honor the many generations that preceded us.
We do feel it’s important to consider the seeds of good that we trust are being planted in the hearts of our posterity because of the efforts that are put into our reunions. This year’s event was especially touching for us when our oldest grandson, now with two little kids of his own, emailed us afterwards to request the text for an ancestor skit we had prepared for the event—one that we had used ten years ago and only redesigned slightly. He said he wanted to “continue the tradition in the future.”
It’s our grandkids who are now doing much to make our reunions fun and memorable. The well-planned activities they come up with include things that are a delight for all--including games, sing-alongs, talents, simple football tossing, swimming, dancing, and much more.
From our point of view, just mingling with our teenagers for a day or a weekend gives us renewed faith that the world will get better during these troubled times.
So, once again, is it worth all the time, energy, and funds involved (often extraordinarily little of the latter)? We will let you answer that question, and we can guess what the answer is for those who have made reunions a priority in their lives. For us, it’s a big part of the “glue” that helps hold families together!
Because of the response of our sons and their families over the years, when the song is sung that asks the question: Have we done any good in the world today? (slightly rephrased), we feel we can sit back and say, “YES! We do hope and pray that we have done just that!” And we hope the same will be true of all those who have planned reunions in the past, as well as those who will plan them for the future.
And to fortify our strong belief in the value of family reunions, we have left a “family reunion trust” in our wills so that our own family tradition, we trust, will continue after the two of us join our worthy ancestors in the great beyond!
Dean & Nancy Hoch are members of the Communication Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.