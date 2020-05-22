Family mealtime has been a necessity for the past two months in many areas of our world. The benefits of family mealtime are listed below.
• Regular family meals are linked to higher grades and self-esteem and delayed sexual activity.
• Children who grow up sharing family meals are more likely to exhibit prosocial behavior as adults, such as sharing, fairness and respect.
• With each additional family meal shared each week, adolescents are less likely to show symptoms of violence, depression and suicide, less likely to use or abuse drugs or run away, and less likely to engage in risky behavior or delinquent acts.
• Adults and children who eat at home more regularly are less likely to suffer from obesity.
• Increased family meals are associated with greater intake of fruits and vegetables.
Meal preparation behaviors can influence the food safety of what we eat. Now the weather is turning warmer and outside activities are increasing, it is a good time to review which mealtime practices are on the “do” and “don’t” list. Following these tips when cooking and chilling leftovers can help prevent foodborne illness.
Do: Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before preparing food. Rinse whole fruits and vegetable under running water and dry with a clean cloth, paper towel or salad spinner. Wash utensils that have touched uncooked meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, or flour before using them with any food that will be eaten raw. Clean coking surfaces and utensils with hot, soapy water after every use. Cook meat, poultry, and seafood to a safe minimum internal temperature. Keep meat, poultry and seafood warm (140 degrees or above) between cooking and serving.
Don’t: Wash meat, poultry, seafood or eggs. Don’t use soap or detergent on foods. Don’t allow raw meat, poultry, seafood, eggs or flour to touch any food which will be eaten raw. Don’t reuse plates or cutting boards that have touched uncooked meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, or flour unless you wash them first with hot, soapy water. Don’t serve cooked meat, poultry, or seafood without checking the temperature with a food thermometer. Don’t allow food to cool before refrigerating. Don’t let food sit out for more than 2 hours, or 1 hour in air temperatures above 90 degrees.
For more information contact your local Extension office or visit Ask An Expert at ask.extension.org
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at (208)785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.