POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health is pleased to announce that a Families Talking Together class will be held for parents at Southeastern Idaho Public Health, in Pocatello, Jan. 22 at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Families Talking Together is a family-based program designed to support effective parent-adolescent communication in order to delay the onset of sexual activity among adolescents. FTT is for parents with children in middle school and is designed to give parents the tools they need to begin and continue conversations about sexuality, teen pregnancy and other sensitive issues. Topics covered during FTT include tips and strategies for starting the conversation with preteens and reviewing the importance of communication, monitoring and supervision and quality of the parent-teen relationship.
The FTT class is free and will take place on Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Southeastern Idaho Public Health, 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello. Those wishing to attend must RSVP by Jan. 15. Space is limited. Please reserve your seat by calling Ashley Denney at 208-478-6315, and leave a message.
The class is sponsored by the Department of Health and Welfare’s Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program in the Division of Public Health. For more information, visit www.siphidaho.org or www.idahoteenpregnancy.com.