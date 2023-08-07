The Falls Prevention Coalition of Idaho is celebrating Falls Prevention Awareness Month in September to bring awareness and education to Idaho’s leaders, communities, health care providers and families about the incidence, outcomes and costs of falls. With knowledge, strategies can be implemented to reduce fall risk in public and private spaces. Individuals will be able to make choices that reduce their risk of falling.

Erin A. Olsen, founder of the FPC-ID, emphasized: “The FPC-ID is committed to empowering all Idahoans to reduce their risk of falls, a leading cause of serious injuries and traumatic brain injury (TBI) across all ages. For older adults, falls are the No. 1 cause of accidental injury and death. The financial costs to individuals, families and taxpayers (are) substantial. Falls add burden to Idaho’s infrastructure, including emergency medical services, clinics and providers. They also increase need for long-term care facilities and in-home service providers, both of which are currently significantly under-staffed. Since most falls are preventable, efforts to reduce falls and limit these costs should be a priority.”

