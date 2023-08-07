The Falls Prevention Coalition of Idaho is celebrating Falls Prevention Awareness Month in September to bring awareness and education to Idaho’s leaders, communities, health care providers and families about the incidence, outcomes and costs of falls. With knowledge, strategies can be implemented to reduce fall risk in public and private spaces. Individuals will be able to make choices that reduce their risk of falling.
Erin A. Olsen, founder of the FPC-ID, emphasized: “The FPC-ID is committed to empowering all Idahoans to reduce their risk of falls, a leading cause of serious injuries and traumatic brain injury (TBI) across all ages. For older adults, falls are the No. 1 cause of accidental injury and death. The financial costs to individuals, families and taxpayers (are) substantial. Falls add burden to Idaho’s infrastructure, including emergency medical services, clinics and providers. They also increase need for long-term care facilities and in-home service providers, both of which are currently significantly under-staffed. Since most falls are preventable, efforts to reduce falls and limit these costs should be a priority.”
To address these issues, the FPC-ID, its members and partners, Idaho’s Area Agencies on Aging, and community resources are providing a variety of outreach and educational events. In addition to a social media campaign, seminars are being offered, designed for consumers, health care students and practicing professionals. Additional fall prevention and event information can be found at www.aging.idaho.gov/falls.
“The Idaho Commission on Aging has a strong history of providing resources to assist Idahoans to age successfully," Erin Olsen continued, “We’re proud to coordinate Falls Prevention Awareness Month for the fourth year. We look forward to providing the educational events and resources that will allow Idahoans to stay healthy, stay safe and stay at home by remaining falls-free.”
