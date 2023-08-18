Candice Hutchins

Fall is on the way! Days are getting shorter, leaves are changing colors, and school is starting. Here are a few safety tips to help enjoy this beautiful weather.

When temperatures start becoming colder, we start using our heating equipment again. Inspect and clean your heating system before turning it on. If you have a fireplace, have it cleaned and inspected before lighting it. Never leave a burning candle unattended. Use caution with space heaters and allow at least 3 feet of empty space around them. Never use your oven or stove to heat your home.

Candice Hutchins is a registered nurse at Health West Pediatrics. She has been a nurse for 20 years and has worked with adults, moms and babies, and kids. She recently became a certified pediatric nurse and loves working with kids. She enjoys spending time with her husband and kids, and she loves to read and putting puzzles together.

