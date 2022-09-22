pumpkin

Class attendees will make pottery pumpkins similar to those pictured. 

 Photo courtesy of Pocatello Art Center

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Art Center is offering an upcoming class to make a cute fall decoration while trying your hand at pottery.

The classes will be 1 p.m. Sept. 29 and 1 p.m. Oct. 13. Each class is expected to last 1 to 1.5 hours. All supplies and tools are furnished.

