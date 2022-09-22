POCATELLO — The Pocatello Art Center is offering an upcoming class to make a cute fall decoration while trying your hand at pottery.
The classes will be 1 p.m. Sept. 29 and 1 p.m. Oct. 13. Each class is expected to last 1 to 1.5 hours. All supplies and tools are furnished.
Attendees will learn how to hand-build a cute pumpkin from a piece of clay. This is a three-hour class divided into two days in which we will become familiar with the basic functions of clay tools and equipment. On the first day, we will learn how to wedge the clay to get it ready to roll it out. After rolling it, we will cut it and form it into cute fall decorations.
When the clay has dried for several days and been bisk fired, we will return to glaze our creations in our choice of beautiful glazes. The class will be taught at the craft shop, 921 S. 8th Ave., at Idaho State University by their instructors. The finished pumpkins will be ready for pick-up at the Art Center, 444 N. Main St., before Halloween.
Since class size is limited, prepayment is suggested to hold your place in the class. This class is the “how-to” to create one pumpkin. More pumpkins can be made for a nominal cost.
The cost is $20 for PAC members and $25 for non-members.
To register for this class, call Joyce at 208-241-5922 or come into or call the Art Center at 208-232-0970 during regular business hours.