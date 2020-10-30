I love the fall season. What a great time of year to live in Idaho, where we can enjoy all four seasons. There are many ways to include healthful lifestyle choices as we celebrate during the fall months. Walking is always a great option as no equipment is needed, except good shoes! Look for a smooth walking surface, good lighting and take someone along or let someone know where you will be. Still time to hike and plenty of places to do so in Southeast Idaho. Find a fitness group at your church, extension office, senior citizen center or commercial sites. While sitting at your desk, take some deep breaths, stretch and take a five to 10 minute walk break every hour.
This has been an interesting year for gardening and a busy time to preserve foods. Most of my office and class time has been spent teaching others virtually how to safely store their foods away for later use. It is a lot of work to safely preserve our food, but I never complain when I open a jar or take something out of the freezer. Contact your local extension office with your questions or visit freshpreserving.com.
Hard to believe that 2020 is quickly coming to a close. So many fun holidays are still to come. Here are some food safe suggestions to improve our well-being and have fun.
Thanksgiving. Along with traditional foods, try a new dish which adds color, crunch and fun to your celebration table. How about a relish tray arranged in the shape of a turkey? Yam balls? Mashed potatoes with lower fat spread and milk mixed in? When we include favorite foods with new choices, acceptance is more likely to occur. Remember prepared foods should be held hot and cold foods kept cold during the meal. Quickly place leftovers in refrigerator or freezer containers after two hours of being a room temperature. Eat leftovers within 10 days.
Christmas/Hanukkah. Find ways to improve your holiday offerings to include one of the following: budgeting for gift giving, thrifty gift giving, healthy snacks in the stockings and neighbor gifts. Ship shelf stable food packages using a reputable mailing service to provide time to arrive for the holidays.
When food safe steps are taken during the holidays, the health of our family and friends can occur.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.