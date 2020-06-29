We may think our nation is in peril now, but anyone who has studied history knows that this grand experiment in people governing themselves has faced extreme peril from its very beginning. These United States came all too close to never becoming a nation at all.
Knowing that our Independence Day, 2020, would soon be upon us, we did some extensive research reviewing the fascinating history of the birth of our nation and learning many faith-filled facts we had not known:
Did you know, for example?:
· The critical meeting that sparked our break from England was held at the First Continental Congress in Carpenter’s Hall in Philadelphia--NOT on the Fourth of July 1776. The date was September 5, 1774—approximately two years before the date we now celebrate our independence. Those brave, early delegates met to break with British rule and ever-increasing taxes. They were all relatively young patriots and included Colonel George Washington, age forty-two. The entry in his diary for that day was: “Went to church and fasted all day.” Meanwhile, the entry in John Adams’ journal of that same day asked for God to “Grant us wisdom and fortitude!”
Earlier, Washington had been among those who supported the dumping of 342 chests of tea into the ocean at what became known as the infamous Boston Tea Party--a huge protest related to the increasing “taxation without representation” by the British.
· One important decision on that first meeting in 1774 was whether to have prayers at this and future meetings, a suggestion that met with severe opposition. Who would offer the prayers? Which form of religion would be recognized? After all, in that august assemblage sat devoted Episcopalians, Quakers, Anabaptists, Presbyterians, and Congregationalists—and perhaps an atheist? Not likely in that body.
Against heavy opposition, a motion was passed, and a prayer was said that day--and at all subsequent meetings. To this day, it remains an honor for individuals selected to represent the nation as Chaplains of the United States Senate and House of Representatives to offer the opening prayers at all sessions of those bodies affirming faith in God as Sovereign Lord of our nation.
· Of that first prayer, John Adams wrote to his wife, Abigail: “I must confess I never heard a better prayer or one so well pronounced.” Commitment to prayer subsequently girded the drafting of the Declaration of Independence at the Second Continental Congress in 1776. A nation under God was being born.
· After days of heated discussion in the humidity of a Pennsylvania summer (without any air conditioning), 56 dedicated men signed that amazing document. All knowing full well they could be hanged for treason, all pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor. As to their fate, few were long to survive. Five were captured by the British and tortured before they died. Twelve had their homes ransacked, looted, occupied by the British, or burned. One had some of his sons captured, and two lost sons in the army. Nine of the fifty-six died in the hardships of the Revolutionary War.
The stories go on, but the individual commitments remained the same. Each patriot fulfilled his pledge. Each paid the price. Freedom was born.
· Eleven years after the monumental July 4, 1776 event, the Constitutional Convention of 1787 was held, and it’s interesting to note some remarks made by a frail, eighty-one-year-old invalid who rose to be recognized. This old gentleman said, “In the beginning of the contest with Great Britain, knowing the dangers of attending those early meetings, we had our daily prayers. . ..” He continued: “I have lived a long time, and the longer I live the more I see convincing proofs that God governs in the affairs of men. . .. I believe that without His concurring aid we shall succeed no better than the builders of Babel. Our projects will be confounded. . .. I move that we pray.”
The author of that motion was none other than the venerable Benjamin Franklin, one of the original signers, of course, of the Declaration.
All through those dynamic years, from that opening prayer at the First Continental Congress in 1774, to the “shot heard round the world” on April 19, 1775, to the publishing of the Declaration of Independence, to the war for Independence, to the crafting of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, we can trace great leaders who so often averred that they were led by the Spirit of the Lord.
It’s been said that the spiritual renewal of a nation begins with those who know and depend on God. A scripture from the Old Testament reads: “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face, then will I forgive their sin and heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:1)
As citizens of this great land, we might well consider celebrating the “4th” by thinking in terms of a “Dependence Day—dependence on Almighty God, just as did the forefathers and foremothers of our great nation.
Special note: For an excellent movie about this momentous time in our nation’s history, be sure to see “1776.” It’s a winner! Also, David McCullough’s book of the same name is a fantastic history of that great event.
