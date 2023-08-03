Lois Bates

BLACKFOOT — Starting in 2023, the Eastern Idaho State Fair will honor up to three people annually who have significantly contributed to the fair and its cherished traditions of family, community and hard work. Lois Ethel Prouse Bates has been selected for this inaugural recognition for her exceptional contributions to the fair, including composing its historical record spanning 121 years. Lois is an extraordinary woman who has been integral to preserving and promoting this important cultural event, the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

When Lois Bates' name is mentioned, people often think of her as the history guru of Bingham County. She has spent her 94 years as a resident of Blackfoot and has accumulated numerous photographs and information on people and events in Bingham County. But she is so much more.

