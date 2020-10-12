SOUTHEAST IDAHO — Idaho Fish and Game is asking hunters to help provide samples from deer so they can be tested for chronic wasting disease, particularly deer taken in hunting units bordering or near the states of Montana, Utah and Wyoming, all of which have CWD in their big game herds.
Each region in Idaho has established collection locations for lymph node samples from harvested deer. Because there is currently very little antlerless hunting opportunity in the southeast region, we are not collecting whole heads but are asking hunters to remove lymph nodes and drop them off at our collection locations.
In the southeast region, these collection locations are as follows:
— Idaho Transportation Department compounds in Soda Springs, Preston and Montpelier.
— Regional Fish and Game office in Pocatello, 1345 Barton Road, parking lot.
— Staff will also remove lymph nodes for testing at IDFG check stations as well as at regional Fish and Game offices during normal business hours.
Maps and addresses for the collection locations in the southeast region and other areas of the state as well as detailed instructions for removing lymph nodes can be found at https://idfg.idaho.gov/cwd/sampling/locations.
Collection bags and instructions for removing lymph nodes are provided at each collection location. Signs for the ITD collection stations are located on the main roads or highways, but the actual collection bags and receptacles are positioned next to the compound fences. In Pocatello, the collection receptacle is located in the Fish and Game Regional Office parking lot.
Hunters who wish to have assistance removing lymph nodes can bring their whole deer or the upper neck and head of their deer to the Pocatello office during business hours, and staff will remove samples.
Hunters outside the CWD sampling areas can also have their animals tested by requesting a CWD sample kit or by contacting their regional Fish and Game office for information.
CWD has not been detected in Idaho, but it is important to continue to monitor our populations for the disease. CWD is a contagious and fatal disease that affects mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, caribou and moose.
Thank you to the hunters for the help with these efforts.