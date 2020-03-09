POCATELLO — March is National Nutrition Month® where the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics campaigns to provide and promote nutrition education and the importance of healthy lifestyles, balanced nutrition and physical activity. This year’s theme is "Eat Right, Bite by Bite." The intent is to promote the consumption of various foods into daily meal planning and lifestyle choices.
The addition of new, healthy foods and physical activity should be gradual and mindful. Small additions of a more balanced diet or physical activity will increase the chances of longterm success. When it comes to new foods, do not give up after trying them once. Experiment with different types of meals and preparation methods, including cooked, raw, baked or sautéed.
The Academy first started its nutrition education campaign in March of 1973 with a weeklong promotion. The Academy provides year-round information with an increased interest in nutrition education, and the one-week campaign has now grown to four weeks. Nutrition continues to be a topic of interest to people and the amount of information is in abundance given all of the forms of its availability. Unfortunately, not all of this information and sources are credible.
Members of the Academy include registered dietitian nutritionists, dietetic technicians registered and those holding advanced or baccalaureate degrees in nutrition and dietetics. It is comprised of over 100,000 members, with these members being regarded as the true experts in nutrition as they are the most credible sources for scientifically based nutrition information.
The Academy also celebrates Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day in March to increase awareness of registered dietitian nutritionists as the indispensable providers of food and nutrition services, while recognizing both RDNs and nutrition and dietetic technicians, registered for their commitment to helping people enjoy healthy lives.
What is the role of an RDN? Most often when people think of an RDN they think of dietary education, or counseling or even menu planning but the jobs are truly endless. Most RDNs work in the medical field assisting in preventing and treating diseases with medical nutrition therapy, but they can also be found in the food service and community settings. Jobs for clinical RDs can include hospitals, private practices, other healthcare facilities and HMOs. Food service jobs can include school districts, restaurants, the United States Department of Agriculture, American Beef and/or Dairy Council(s), health care facilities or health departments. Community can include academic and research, outreach programs, wellness programs, health club facilities, grocery stores, journalism, sports nutrition and Women Infant and Children clinics.
For more credible nutrition information, additional information on this year’s National Nutrition Month® theme or to find a local RDN please visit eatright.org.
Amy Kramer, Master of public health, RD, LD. Amy is currently the vice president of the local Pocatello Dietitians and works at Portneuf Medical Center where she has served as an operation manager for Nutrition Services and clinical RDN.