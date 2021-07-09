Bad habits tend to have a cumulative effect on our health. It is one thing to be a poor sleeper, but it is entirely different, and much worse for you, to be a poor sleeper and a poor exerciser.
In an article in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers say there is an incredible synergy between physical activity and sleep. They compared those with high physical activity plus a healthy sleep pattern to those who had a poor sleep history with no moderate to vigorous physical activity. The risk of death from any cause was 57 percent higher in the poor sleep/no exercise group.
Helping poor sleepers, as any doctor will tell you, is exceedingly difficult. There are so many variables, including the effects of stress and a racing mind it is difficult to find the right combination of interventions to really make a significant difference for a lot of people. This adds up to deleterious effects on their health.
According to this study in which participants’ health was tracked for about 11 years, those who had the poorest sleep quality, and the least exercise were at the highest risk of death from heart attack, stroke and cancer. Physical activity levels at or above the weekly recommendations may counter the serious health effects associated with poor sleep quality. Physical activity levels of at least 150 minutes of moderate to intense activity or 75 minutes of vigorous intense physical activity a week, as per the accepted recommendations, seem to negate many of the health outcomes of being a poor sleeper.
This is yet another example of the importance of movement. There is obviously a balance that needs to be obtained as, if you are a poor sleeper and therefore tired, physical activity is the last thing you want to do. However, as the study states, doing your best to get some physical activity may, at the very least, balance some of the health concerns of being a poor sleeper.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.