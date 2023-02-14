The Idaho State University wind ensemble performs this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Admission for ISU Music Department events is $8 for the public, $6 for ISU staff, $4 for pre-college-aged students and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 208-282-3595.
The ISU women’s basketball team returns home for games on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Portland State, with a Saturday afternoon game against Sacramento State at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $7 to $15 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office beginning one hour before the games.
The 43rd annual Simplot Games will be held this Thursday through Saturday at Holt Arena, with preliminary athletic events from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Finals will run all day Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free for event watchers and all are welcome to attend. Seating is only available on the north side of the building due to construction.
The Bengal Theater features the classic comedy "The Other Woman" this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton star in this story where a married woman discovers her husband is cheating on her with two other women, so they all decide to join forces in getting even with him. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.
ISU School of Performing Arts presents “Cendrillon,” the “Cinderella” opera, this Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Frazier Hall. “Cendrillon,” based on Perrault’s 1698 version of the “Cinderella” fairy tale, finds the ISU Theatre Department working alongside the ISU Music Department to perform the English version of this French opera. This classic show is a wonderful story for young and old alike. Tickets run from $5 to $15 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or at the show with space availability.
Cate Blanchett stars in Oscar-nominated “Tár,” showing this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. With six Oscar nominations, including best picture, actress and director, the story revolves around renowned musician Lydia Tár, who is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career. When all elements seem to conspire against her, Lydia’s adopted daughter Petra becomes an integral emotional support for her struggling mother. Vanity Fair writes, “TÁR is breathtaking entertainment, beautifully tailored in luxe, eerie Euro sleekness. ... That fine craftsmanship is all anchored by Blanchett’s alternately measured and ferocious performance.” Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/tar.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
