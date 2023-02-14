The Idaho State University wind ensemble performs this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Admission for ISU Music Department events is $8 for the public, $6 for ISU staff, $4 for pre-college-aged students and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 208-282-3595.

The ISU women’s basketball team returns home for games on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Portland State, with a Saturday afternoon game against Sacramento State at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $7 to $15 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office beginning one hour before the games.

