Idaho State University soccer is back home at Davis Field this weekend, facing off against Portland State on Friday at 7 p.m., followed by a match against Sacramento State on Sunday at noon. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children and senior citizens and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
M. Night Shyamalan's "Old" is the movie featured at the Bengal Theater this weekend, playing Friday at 7 p.m. and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pond Student Union. When a vacationing family visits a secluded beach, they come to realize something is causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives to a single day. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
The ISU Jazz Band will perform Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Admission is $8 for the public, $6 for ISU staff and faculty, $4 for pre-college age students and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Children under age 6 will not be admitted. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office or by calling 208-282-3595.
The Idaho Museum of Natural History, which is adjacent to the Pond Student Union main parking lot, is featuring Fossil Fest Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn how dinosaurs roamed Idaho, see the buzzsaw shark in action and make your own footprints. Attendees will also discover how ISU professors, graduate students and museum staff are on the cutting edge of fossil research and learn about their latest discoveries. Admission is $15 for adults, $7.50 for pre-college age students and free for children under age 6.
Grammy-winning band Reckless Kelly is in concert Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Reckless Kelly continues to do what’s made them among the best in the Texas music scene, balancing roots country and rock with original songs centered around rousing and introspective melodies and dynamic musicianship. Tickets for the concert run from $34 to $38 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the box office at 208-282-3595.
Sundance Festival Grand Jury Prize nominee "Together Together" plays Sunday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. at ISU's Bengal Theater. In this critically acclaimed story, when a young loner becomes the gestational surrogate for a single man in his 40s, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/together.
"Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" will be shown at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Bengal Theater. Six people unwillingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they've all played the game before. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
And looking ahead, "The Green Knight" plays Oct. 21 to 24 at the Bengal Theater, with shows at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24. An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend "The Green Knight" tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.